Ayton amassed 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over the Pacers.

Ayton took control early for the Suns, turning in his best all-around performance of the resumption period. The points and rebounds, we have come to expect. What was surprising was the fact he tallied a combined six steals and blocks. If Ayton manages to add consistent defensive production to his game, he could emerge as a top-20 asset moving forward.