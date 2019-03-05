Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in win
Ayton recorded 9 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's win over the Bucks.
Ayton was extremely successful against the Bucks frontline, parlaying his 34 minutes into a plus-23 net rating. The rookie has been a consistent double-double threat throughout the season and has managed to contribute possibly on the defensive end, alleviating some of the concerns fantasy owners had coming into the season. Through 58 games, Ayton's managing 16.6 points, 10.4 rebonds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.9 minutes per contest.
