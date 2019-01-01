Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in year-ending loss
Ayton posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in the Suns' 132-109 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
The first overall pick continued to prove worthy of the lofty investment, closing out the calendar year with his seventh double-double in the last nine games. Ayton essentially dominates the boards nearly every time he takes the court, but he also enjoyed a highly efficient December from an offensive perspective. The 20-year-old shot at least 60.0 percent in 10 of 16 games during the month, while also displaying impressive durability. Ayton has yet to take a night off during his rookie campaign, starting 37 of 38 games and averaging a solid 31.3 minutes.
