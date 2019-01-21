Suns' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful for Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) is not expected to play Tuesday against Minnesota, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton was initially deemed questionable, but the Suns have since downgraded him to doubtful, and he's on course to miss his second straight game. The hope is that Phoenix will get Richaun Holmes (foot) back Tuesday, but he's still nursing a sprained foot. If one or both players remain out, Dragan Bender and Quincy Acy could see increased minutes, as was the case Sunday against the Timberwolves.