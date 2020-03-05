Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful Friday vs. Blazers

Ayton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Ayton was able to go through non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, but that's not probably enough progress to take the court as soon as Friday. In his presumed absence, Aron Baynes and Cheick Diallo should see extra minutes.

