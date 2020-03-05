Suns' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful Friday vs. Blazers
Ayton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Ayton was able to go through non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, but that's not probably enough progress to take the court as soon as Friday. In his presumed absence, Aron Baynes and Cheick Diallo should see extra minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...