Suns' Deandre Ayton: Downgraded to doubtful

Ayton (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Ayton was previously considered questionable with a left ankle issue, though it appears he's not feeling as healthy as the team first thought. With Aron Baynes (hip) already ruled out, Cheick Diallo appears in for an increase of minutes at center Monday night.

