Suns' Deandre Ayton: Downgraded to doubtful
Ayton (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Ayton was previously considered questionable with a left ankle issue, though it appears he's not feeling as healthy as the team first thought. With Aron Baynes (hip) already ruled out, Cheick Diallo appears in for an increase of minutes at center Monday night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...