Ayton (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Ayton has been downgraded from questionable to out after injuring his left ankle in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale are candidates to start in his absence. Ayton's next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans.
