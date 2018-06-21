Suns' Deandre Ayton: Drafted No. 1 overall

Ayton was selected by the Suns with the first overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ayton established himself as one of the most dominant big men in college basketball during his lone season at Arizona, averaging a double-double with 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds. The 7-foot-1, 250-pounder also added 1.9 blocks per game, which wasn't exactly a surprise considering his imposing stature. Despite being as big as he is, Ayton has a solid jumper and he showed he can knock down the deep ball when necessary after finishing with a 34.3 percent clip from deep. The athleticism he possesses at his size, his ability to run the floor in transition, as well as the potential to grow his perimeter shooting all make Ayton a perfect fit in today's NBA landscape. The Suns played at the third quickest pace in the league last season and have young stars Devin Booker and T.J. Warren to take the pressure off Ayton, which should all help him excel early on during his rookie campaign. Ayton also has an NBA-ready body and will be able to play right away in Phoenix, so he figures to slot in as the team's starting center from the get go.