Ayton finished with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Friday's 125-112 victory over the Wizards.

Ayton hit the ground running, producing an efficient 24 points including a pair of three-pointers. Granted this performance came against a vastly understrength Washington team who have very little to play for. With that being said, the Suns are likely to want Ayton on the floor given he missed a sizeable chunk of the season already. The return of Aron Baynes could cut into his playing time slightly, however, Ayton should continue to flirt with first-round value as long as he is active.