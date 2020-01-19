Suns' Deandre Ayton: Drops 26 points, 15 boards

Ayton amassed 26 points (8-22 FG, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.

Ayton matched his season high in scoring, which he just set in Thursday's win over the Knicks. This is Ayton's third straight game with at least 20 points and 10 boards, and he has logged at least 33 minutes in three straight as well. So long as he can stay healthy, it seems reasonable to expect Ayton to continue earning the vast majority of minutes at the center spot going forward, as Aron Baynes has averaged 14.0 minutes across the last three contests.