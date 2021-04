Ayton mustered 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Ayton ended just two rebounds shy of putting up what would've been his fifth straight double-double, and the third-year big man has taken his play to a whole new level over the last few weeks. He is averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game across 20 games since the beginning of March.