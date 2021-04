Ayton had 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

Ayton might have ended with a third straight double-double, but what was even more impressive is the fact that he missed just two of his 11 shot attempts. Ayton seems to be set for a bigger role during the stretch run of the regular season, as he has now gone three straight games with at least nine field goals made.