Ayton closed Friday's 117-104 win over the Pacers with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

Ayton was one of the top performers for the Suns on Friday, leading the team in both points and rebounds en route to his fourth double-double over his last six outings. The star big man is averaging 24.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in February, but his numbers should regress in the future, as he's expected to operate as a secondary offensive weapon behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (knee).