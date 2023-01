Ayton accumulated 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 136-106 loss to Memphis.

Ayton has scored in double digits in six games in a row and has four double-doubles in that span. His shooting numbers were good Monday, but that has been an anomaly for the big man since the start of the new year. In six January outings, Ayton is averaging 15.5 points and shooting 46.7 percent from the field.