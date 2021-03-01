Ayton recorded 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal Sunday in a 118-99 win at Minnesota.

Ayton supplied one of his best double-doubles Sunday. It was only Ayton's second (besides his Jan. 22 double-double at Denver) in which he posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and zero turnovers. He will finish the month of February with averages of 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, down from his 16.2 PPG and 13.2 RPG during January.