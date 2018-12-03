Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ekes out double-double
Ayton scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-96 loss to the Lakers.
The rookie would have posted better numbers, but both benches got emptied in the fourth quarter of the rout. Ayton still came away with his 13th double-double in 23 games as he continues his impressive consistency on the glass -- he has yet to record fewer than six boards in a game.
