Suns' Deandre Ayton: Eligible to return Tuesday

Ayton is eligible to return from his 25-game suspension Tuesday night against the Clippers.

The No. 1 pick in 2018 appeared in only one game before he was hit with a 25-game ban back on Oct. 24 for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug policy. He's been working out and going through drills in practice throughout the suspension, so the hope is that he'll be able to hit the ground running after missing nearly two full months. In his lone appearance Opening Night against the Kings, Ayton went for 18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 33 minutes of action. Both Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminksy fared well as Ayton's primary replacements, but given Ayton's talent and long-term upside -- not to mention, the organization's level of investment in him -- he should have a firm grasp on the starting center job going forward.