Updating a previous note, Ayton passed his COVID-19 test and is on his way to join the Suns for Monday's game against the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The game is set to tip off at any moment, so Ayton -- who missed Sunday's COVID-19 test and had to be re-tested Monday morning -- will likely miss at least some early minutes. However, it looks as though he'll be available off the bench, should the Suns choose to play him. Phoenix will start Dario Saric at center in Ayton's place.