Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ends with 21 points Saturday

Ayton totaled 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ayton hit 10 of his 17 field goal attempts Saturday, coming away with 21 points in 32 minutes. He has now shot at least 50 percent in every game since back on February 3. He has certainly not disappointed in his rookie season and needs only to increase his production on the defensive end to launch himself into top-25 consideration. Despite the Suns not going out of their way to win games, Ayton should remain a permanent fixture on the floor and finish the season strongly.