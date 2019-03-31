Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits Saturday's game

Ayton was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton sustained the injury during the third quarter and needed assistance getting to the locker room. The Suns' frontcourt depth is now exceedingly thin as Richaun Holmes is unavailable Saturday due to migraines.

