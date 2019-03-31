Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits Saturday's game
Ayton was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton sustained the injury during the third quarter and needed assistance getting to the locker room. The Suns' frontcourt depth is now exceedingly thin as Richaun Holmes is unavailable Saturday due to migraines.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nine points, seven rebounds in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 37th double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Magnificent in losing effort Monday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Quiet night in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 17 points, 14 boards in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.