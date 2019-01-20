Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits with sprained ankle
Ayton left Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton's departure may not signal anything serious, as the game was out of hand in Charlotte's favor when the big man left. Still, Ayton should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Puts up well-rounded line•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Flirts with double-double Tuesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Bounces back Saturday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Keeps rolling in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in year-ending loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career night for the rookie•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....