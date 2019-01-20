Suns' Deandre Ayton: Exits with sprained ankle

Ayton left Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton's departure may not signal anything serious, as the game was out of hand in Charlotte's favor when the big man left. Still, Ayton should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

