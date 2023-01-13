Ayton, who's officially listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle, is expected to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton has missed back-to-back games after spraining his ankle during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, but it appears the talented big man will return to action against Minnesota. Despite the optimistic report, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Ayton's availability ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff before locking him into lineups. If he does return, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would presumably see fewer minutes.