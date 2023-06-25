The Suns are moving forward with the plan of keeping Ayton (ribs) to play alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The Suns were exploring trades involving the talented big man this offseason, but it appears they didn't field any offers enticing enough to part with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick. The 24-year-old has averaged at least 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in each of his first five NBA campaigns, including a career-high 18.0 points last season. Ayton signed a four-year, $132.93 million ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, so he's still under contract with Phoenix for three more years.