Ayton finished with 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks through 33 minutes during the 106-97 win over Chicago on Friday.

Ayton put up a third successful outing after his mediocre night against Memphis nights ago. The center has not performed up to expectations as many would have thought. After posing career high numbers only a year ago, many thought Ayton would take the next big leap this year. Even though it has not happened, he is still providing at high clips. So far this season he is averaging 14 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through 31.6 minutes which is just under his averages from last year. He is still a great option at the position and continues to big the star big for Phoenix.