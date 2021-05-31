Ayton posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Ayton has been the Suns' best player by a wide margin during the team's current playoff run, with four double-doubles in an equal number of games and also providing value through defensive stats. Even though this was the first time Ayton couldn't hit the 20-point plateau in the series, the 17-rebound output marks a playoff-high mark for him. He's averaging 19.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game so far in four postseason appearances.