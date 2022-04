Ayton contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Although Ayton came close to a double-double, his scoring took a serious dive from Game 1, where he finished with 21 points. When Ayton and Cameron Johnson share the court, Ayton's output tends to take a tumble, and that was especially true in the fourth quarter where Johnson had a much better showing overall.