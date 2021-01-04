Ayton finished with 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 FT), eight boards, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of a 112-107 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Ayton fell just short of recording his fourth double-double of the season, while finishing second on his team in points in the contest. The third year vet is off to a hot start in 2021, scoring more than 20 points while shooting at least 75 percent from the field in his last two games. He'll next face the Raptors on Wednesday.
