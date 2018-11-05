Suns' Deandre Ayton: Fills it up Sunday
Ayton had nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over Memphis.
Ayton was only able to produce nine points on a night the offense simply went away from the big man. Low scoring aside, Ayton still managed a fantastic fantasy line finishing with contributions everywhere including a combined five steals and blocks. He is the 20th ranked player over the last two weeks and is showing no signs of slowing despite the Suns struggles on the court. This was just the second win of the season and is something fans are not going to expect with any regularity. Ayton's draft stocks rose quite quickly leading up to the season and it looks as though he could finish as a top-40 player come season's end.
