Ayton racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-103 victory over the Jazz.

Ayton returned to action after missing the previous four games, logging 30 minutes in the victory. While the playing time was certainly encouraging, his production, or lack thereof, left a lot to be desired. He does deserve a small amount of wiggle room given the injury layoff, although a lack of peripheral numbers is something that continues to drag down his overall value.