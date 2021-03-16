Ayton turned in 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 122-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Ayton would have likely recorded a double-double if the game had stayed close, but he eventually took a seat once the Suns took over in the second half. Ayton has matured into one of the premier big men in the Western Conference and has exhibited some fearless play against the league's best frontcourts. He currently ranks ninth in scoring among centers with 14.4 points per game and seventh in rebounds with 11.2 rebounds per game.