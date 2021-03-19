Ayton tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Those who took Ayton over Karl-Anthony Towns in this matchup followed reasonable logic, but they found themselves very disappointed in the outcome. It was a tale of opposites for Ayton, who could not get anything going and could only look on while Towns decimated Phoenix's frontcourt. Getting in foul trouble didn't help matters, as Dario Saric couldn't do much in Ayton's stead either. In his third season, Ayton still finds himself on a bit of a learning curve when facing a floor-stretching big man like Towns, but he still has all the tools to become an elite center in the league.