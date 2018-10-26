Ayton is questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis due to right ankle soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton looked good in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers (22 points, 11 boards, three blocks), but it appears he's nursing some minor ankle soreness. The Suns will likely gage how he feels following Saturday's shootaround and then make a decision on his availability.

