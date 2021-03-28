Ayton registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and 14 rebounds across 33 minutes during Sunday's 101-97 overtime victory over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old didn't produce a single defensive stat or assist, negating some of the value of his 23rd double-double of the season. Coming into Sunday's game, Ayton was averaging a career-low 14.8 points, though he had made up for it to some degree with career-best rates in field-goal (61.1) and free-throw (76.3) percentage. The third-year center should continue hovering between 30-to-35 minutes a game while producing elite field-goal percentage and rebounds, but a return to the 18.2 points per game he averaged in 2019-20 is probably wishful thinking at this stage.