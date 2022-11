Ayton (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton suffered a left ankle injury during last Friday's win over the Pelicans and was expected to miss at least a week to recover. The 24-year-old would only end up missing two games if he is able to return Friday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to start once again if Ayton can't play, while Jock Landale would likely see extended minutes off the bench.