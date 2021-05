Ayton had 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-6 FT) and 15 rebounds in Friday's win over the Knicks.

Two nights after a lackluster outing in a loss to Atlanta, Ayton bounced back with his most combined points and rebounds in any game since Jan. 20. Ayton needed only 29 minutes to dominate the box score, and he also chipped in an assist, a steal and a block.