Ayton (ankle) is listed as questionable but participated in shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton has missed back-to-back games due to a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable, but his participation at shootaround suggests the big man could be back in the mix Monday. In the 10 games before his injury, Ayton posted 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.9 minutes, though it's possible he'll be limited if he's deemed available against the Lakers.