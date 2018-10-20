Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes through shootaround
Ayton (ankle) participated in parts of shootaround Saturday and remains questionable to play against the Nuggets, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Ayton continues to nurse a rolled ankle, but the Suns are hoping he'll be able to take the floor Saturday night. His participation in shootaround is an encouraging development, but a final call likely won't be made until closer to game-time.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in regular-season debut•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Preseason success continues•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in tough matchup•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in preseason debut•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Averages double-double in Vegas•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...