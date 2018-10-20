Ayton (ankle) participated in parts of shootaround Saturday and remains questionable to play against the Nuggets, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Ayton continues to nurse a rolled ankle, but the Suns are hoping he'll be able to take the floor Saturday night. His participation in shootaround is an encouraging development, but a final call likely won't be made until closer to game-time.

More News
Our Latest Stories