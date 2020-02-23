Suns' Deandre Ayton: Good to go Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton was considered probable after putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds Friday in Toronto, and he'll be available as expected Saturday. He'll take his usual place in the starting lineup and won't face a minutes restriction.
