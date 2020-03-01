Suns' Deandre Ayton: Good to start Saturday
Ayton (hip) is starting Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Ayton is dealing with a sore hip and was questionable for Saturday's contest, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up. The 21-year-old is averaging 21.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in 32.6 minutes over the last five games.
