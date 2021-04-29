Ayton tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win against the Clippers.

Ayton struggled on offense in the victory, but he led all players with 11 boards. He has finished each of his past two contests with less than 10 points but has corralled a total of 24 rebounds over those games. He remains a steady center in fantasy leagues with per-game averages of 14.8 points, 10.8 boards and 1.1 blocks. He is also shooting a career-best 62.0 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the charity stripe.