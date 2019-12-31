Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 12 boards in return
Ayton managed six points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Ayton returned after missing five games due to an ankle injury. He was limited to 20 minutes by design but still managed to haul in 12 rebounds. He could take a couple of games to get his legs under him after only playing two games all season. His return from suspension only lasted one game and so those invested in Ayton will be hoping that he can string multiple games together moving forward.
