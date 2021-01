Ayton scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes in a 108-104 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Ayton bounced back on offense after scoring just eight points in two straight games. The center is averaging a double-double in his third straight season but has seen a significant scoring decline early in the season, down nearly six points per game this year.