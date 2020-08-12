Ayton notched eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the 76ers.

Ayton returned to the starting lineup and while he failed to score in double digits for the second time in seven bubble games, he grabbed 12 boards for the third time since the league resumed. Ayton didn't start Monday after missing a mandatory COVID-19 test but after returning to the starting unit here, he should remain in this role as he's been one of Phoenix's most important, consistent players all season long.