Ayton supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers.

The Pacers made a move to obtain Ayton over the summer, but the Suns kept him in-house, matching Indiana's offer sheet with a four year, $133 million deal. Ayton has averaged a double-double in all four seasons with the Suns.