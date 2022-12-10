Ayton amassed 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Ayton dominated on the glass Friday, racking up six rebounds in the first quarter before adding eight more boards in the second half to lead the game with 14, four of which came on the offensive end. The Suns big man was also efficient shooting the ball, going a combined 10-of-12 from the field for 23 points from the second quarter on, though Phoenix would still go on to lose its third straight contest. It marked Ayton's 12th double-double of the season while he's scored 20 or more points in three of his last four.