Ayton finished Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Cavaliers with 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Ayton managed just six first-half points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field but still made his presence felt with four assists and six rebounds heading into the break. The Suns' big man added another six points and five boards in the third quarter to notch his third straight double-double while also reaching his second-highest assist total of the season with six. He's now scored in double figures in four straight contests and in 10 of his last 11.