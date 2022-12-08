Ayton registered eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-98 loss to the Celtics.
Ayton got off to a solid start in the first half with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with seven boards before failing to record a point or rebound over just seven minutes of action in the second half. After recording seven straight double-doubles to finish out November, Ayton has just one through four games this month. He's also scored fewer than 10 points in two of those games.
