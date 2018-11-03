Ayton finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Raptors.

Ayton produced a double-double Friday, including a career-high 18 rebounds. Credit goes to the Suns for keeping this game competitive ensuring Ayton was able to see plenty of court-time. Ayton has been magnificent to being his NBA career, having now scored in double-figures in six straight games while adding double-digit rebounds in four of those. His defensive numbers are a bit sporadic at the moment but the hope is that more consistency will come as he familiarizes himself with the speed of the NBA.