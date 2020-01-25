Suns' Deandre Ayton: Held to 10 points again
Ayton totaled 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three assists, 11 rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-99 victory over the Spurs.
Ayton returned to the starting lineup five games ago and had started hot out of the gate, scoring at least 25 points in his first three tilts. Since then, he's dropped to just 10 each over his last two. Still, that's enough for him to garner double-doubles in all but one of those games.
