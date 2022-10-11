Ayton finished with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one blocked shot across 27 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Ayton led all players in the contest in rebounds and finished one point behind Devin Booker for high-scoring honors. The big man bounced back nicely from his previous preseason game, when he shot shot 3-for-12 from the field against the Lakers. Ayton is averaging 16.0 points, 8.3 boards and 1.7 steals through three exhibition contests.
